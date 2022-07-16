Rep. Mayra Flores' 'Taco Inflation' Meme Teases First Lady's Remark About Hispanics

The nation’s first Mexican-born Congresswoman, Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, used a social media meme to mock first lady Jill Biden for referring to voters in the Hispanic community as “unique as the breakfast tacos in San Antonio.”

Flores mocked the characterization with a meme on Twitter called “Taco Inflation” that shows the rising prices of a taco’s ingredients, including cheese at +8.7%, lettuce at +11.4%, tortilla at +12%, and carne asada at +17.4%, using Bureau of Labor Statistics on inflation from May 2021-22.

“The high cost of living, gas, and food, continues to affect everyday Americans,” she wrote in the tweet, which included the comment, “tacos are unique, ingredients may vary.”

Jill Biden’s comment came during an event in San Antonio, Texas, Monday, during a speech at a conference for the Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization UnidosUs, which provides research and programs to a network of 300 community-based organizations throughout the United States and Puerto Rico, according to the organization.

Biden was praising the organization’s President Raul Yzaguirre, saying “[Raul] helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength."

She later apologized for the remark, expressed on Twitter by her press secretary Michael LaRosa.

“The First Lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community,” LaRosa wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

Flores, 36, became the first Mexican-born congresswoman in history on June 21 by flipping a Democratic district during a special election on June 14, replacing incumbent Rep. Filemon Vela, D-Texas, who vacated the seat on April 1, according to Ballotpedia.

Flores will serve out the remainder of her term but will have to stand for election again in the November midterms for a full, two-year term in office.

“I accomplished the American Dream by becoming the first Mexican-born Congresswoman in history,” Flores posted on Twitter. “Soon after the far left began their attacks. [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., conspires against me to get me out of office by November.”

In a television interview this week, Flores said the Democratic Party has taken the Hispanic vote for granted for too long and may pay a price for that in November.

"We're going to teach them a strong lesson in November that they do not own our votes, and that they need to bring back the good economy that we had prior to the Biden administration," she said.