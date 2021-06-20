GOP Rep. Fitzpatrick Praises Bipartisan Compromise On Infrastructure Bill

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., on Sunday said a bipartisan compromise on a massive infrastructure package doesn’t include any tax increases — a proposal that “nobody will be totally in love with,” but that “everybody will be okay with.”

In an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Fitzpatrick hailed an approach that has the support of most of the GOP caucus for the definition and scope of the bill.

“We came to $1.25 billion over eight years and then a third of the paid-fors,” he described as the goal for a plan that [Rep.] Josh [Gottheimer, D-N.J.] and I have been working with … now 21 senators, bipartisan,” he said, “We've addressed the paid-fors and have done it without any taxes increases. Should everything be on the table? Of course it should be. That's part of compromise. Nobody will be totally in love with the plan but everybody will be okay with it. That's the whole point of our caucus. That's what our country wants us to do.”

According to Fitzpatrick, the bipartisan approach that leaves some progressive issues off the list of infrastructure is “where the overwhelming majority of the American people are.”

“Josh and I and where our caucus is, is where the overwhelming majority of the American people are,” he said. “They want us to work together. They want us to treat government the same way we approach our relationships.”

“There are always things we disagree with,” he added. “Leave them on the side of the road. Find out what we agree on and move forward. Our caucus is all about getting to ‘yes’ as opposed to the more fringy type caucuses in Congress that are more about blocking…We stand for something very different.”

Fitzpatrick also decried the Jan. 6 conspiracy rhetoric against the FBI, saying it “is dangerous and it has to stop.”

“Being a lifelong FBI agent — starting in New York, ending in L.A., and serving across the globe — I will tell you when I got sworn into Congress in 2017, I've been very, very taken aback and dismayed at the disrespect that law enforcement is being given across the board, both on the left and the right, quite frankly. On the left with local police, and on right with the FBI.”

Fitzpatrick refuted the “theory that somehow FBI is behind Jan. 6, which is incredibly irresponsible.”

“Anybody who understands the criminal code knows that a federal agent cannot [be] engaged in a conspiracy, because they're acting within the scope of their employment,” he said. “So the facts don't even follow. I think the rhetoric is dangerous and it has to stop.”

Related Stories: