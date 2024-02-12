House GOP Propose FISA Bill Revisions

House Republicans have proposed a bill to update Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), aiming to reform warrantless surveillance while addressing FBI misuse without adding a warrant requirement for surveilling Americans, The Hill reported Monday.

The reauthorization language seeks FBI reforms, especially in accessing surveillance data involving Americans, necessitating higher-level approvals and, in some cases, a warrant.

It also includes protections for members of Congress and specific reforms under Section 701, like banning the use of opposition research for warrants. The bill might be debated using a "queen-of-the-hill" strategy, where multiple amendments are considered, and the one with the most votes wins.