First Lady Taps New Press Secretary

First Lady Jill Biden has added Vanessa Valdivia to her communications team, her office announced Thursday.

Valdivia, who most recently served as Sen. Alex Padilla's communications director, will serve as a special assistant to the president and the First Lady's press secretary.

"Vanessa's combination of strategic communications skills, expertise, and experience, as well as her commitment to public service, will make her a tremendous addition to our team," Elizabeth Alexander, Communications Director for the First Lady, said in a press release. "We look forward to welcoming her in the coming weeks."

Validiva has over a decade of political and communications experience, according to the White House. She served as communications director for Sen. Gary Peter in 2020 and as the Nevada Deputy State Director and Deputy National Press Secretary for Sen. Cory Booker's presidential campaign.