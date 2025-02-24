WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: firings | doge | donald trump | elon musk | emmanuel macron | government waste

Trump: Fire Employees Who Don't Answer DOGE Email

Monday, 24 February 2025 01:51 PM EST

President Donald Trump warned federal employees that if they don't respond to an email saying what they do for work, they will be fired.

An email was sent out by the Department of Government Efficiency, led by tech mogul Elon Musk, asking federal employees to list five things they have accomplished in the past week, though many department heads told employees not to answer it.

"We have people who don't show up to work, and nobody even knows if they work for the government, so by asking the question, 'Tell us what you did this week,' what [Elon's] doing is saying, 'Are you actually working?'" Trump said while sitting with French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron. "If you don't answer … you're fired."

Trump said people are not answering because they don't even exist.

"That's how badly various parts of our government were run," Trump said. "They're trying to find out who is working for the government. We have found hundreds of billions of fraud, and we just started. 

"We're trying to find out if people are working. If people don't respond, it's very possible there is no such person, or they're not working."





