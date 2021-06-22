Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to Newsmax: Fire Fauci Act Adds Signatories

Republicans are leading the effort to reduce the highest-paid U.S. government official's salary to zero and require the Senate to confirm someone to replace Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The Fire Fauci Act was introduced by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who told Newsmax she now has 13 Republicans signing on to the bill after Fauci's emails were released by a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit.

"Republicans are realizing this is a very important issue to every single American," Greene told Tuesday's "Stinchfield." "You see, it's not about Republicans and Democrats, it's about the American people and it's also about the entire world.

"Dr. Anthony Fauci has lied, and he has lied over and over again, and now that his emails have come out, people have seen the truth."

Fauci "lied" to former President Donald Trump, overstating the potential death totals in the United States as a way of forcing policy to shut down the economy and shelter Americans as the global coronavirus pandemic unfolded.

Also, as Greene told host Grant Stinchfield, the origins of COVID-19 might even have been funded by Fauci's sub-grant to the EcoHealth Alliance to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

"Through grants and a third party he was funding the Wuhan lab, which funding the gain of function research, which is some kind of Dr. Frankenstein experiment," she told Stinchfield.

Greene also rebuked Democrats, and media, for pushing Fauci's recommendations.

"They have found something that works on the American people, and that's fear," she added.

"The media is complicit in fear mongering."

Noting a new form of discrimination forming in the U.S., Greene added she is also going to introduce a bill to "allow people to sue for discrimination" for not being vaccinated or wearing a mask.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here