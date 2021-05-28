Former Dem Rep. Finkenauer Preparing for Possible Run for Sen. Grassley's Seat

Former Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, is putting together a potential campaign team as she eyes a bid for Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley's seat.

Politico noted that Finkenauer, 32, served one term in Congress before losing her seat to now-Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Republican, in November.

The outlet said she has remained active on Twitter in recent months. On Tuesday, she ripped Grassley for withholding his support for the Jan. 6 commission legislation.

She wrote: "Seeing @ChuckGrassley take marching orders like this is just sad & disappointingly unsurprising. So much gaslighting and so little regard for truth and doing the right thing. It’s become so routine."

Grassley, 87, has yet to say whether he’s retiring or will seek another term.