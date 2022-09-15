RNC Chair: There's Still Time to Reject Left Candidates, Biden Agenda

All over the country, Democratic Senate candidates are running from their records and trying to put their own spin on their terrible policies.

But there’s one thing they can’t escape. They’re all Biden Democrats, and they’re all taking America down the same destructive path.

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., masquerades as the moderate everyman in his campaign ads.

But since his election, Kelly has voted with Joe Biden 94% of the time.

He rubberstamped Biden’s inflation-fueling spending spree and voted for his so-called "Inflation Reduction Act," (IRA) which raises taxes on families during a recession and hires 87,000 new IRS agents to increase audits on the middle class.

Sen. Kelly has voted for Biden’s war on American energy production and against blocking a fracking ban three times. And he’s refused to do the bare minimum to secure the U.S.-Mexico border, compromising our national security and allowing fentanyl and crime to flow deeply into our nation's communities.

The record of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., isn’t much better.

The Nevada senator has voted with Joe Biden 93% of the time and hardworking families have paid the price.

Nevadans struggle with the fifth-worst monthly inflation expenses in the country, face gas prices more than a dollar above the national average, and are dealing with impossible housing costs.

Meanwhile, Cortez Masto allowed Biden to effectively raises taxes on thousands of tipped workers in Nevada and considers his tax hike a "major victory," even as Nevada families are still trying to recover from Democratic-COVID-19 lockdowns.

While Nevada sees rising crime, Cortez Masto praised a radical nonprofit that supports the defund the police movement and refused to reject the endorsement of its supporters.

And while parents worry about Nevada’s abysmal education system, declining proficiency in academics, and drop in graduation rates, Cortez Masto brags about the strength of Nevada’s school system and aligns herself with woke activists spreading Critical Race Theory (CRT) in classrooms.

With a 96% record of voting with Biden, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., is just as extreme.

He voted to give stimulus checks to prisoners.

He’s stood with the Biden administration’s open-borders agenda, even as millions of migrants illegally cross our southern border and fentanyl devastates Georgia communities.

And rather than alleviate 40-year-high inflation, Warnock helped fuel a boycott of the MLB All-Star Game which cost Atlanta small businesses $100 million and voted to waste $1.9 trillion with Biden’s "stimulus."

But it’s not just incumbents.

Biden Democrats are vying for first-term Senate seats too.

In Pennsylvania, where residents of Democrat-run cities like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are facing a crime wave, radical John Fetterman has spent years supporting taxpayer-funded drug dens and releasing one-third of the prison population.

He supports Democrats’ Bidenflation scam bill.

He's also eager to destroy Pennsylvania’s crucial energy industry, describing fracking as "a stain" on the Keystone State.

He even signed a pledge to ban it.

Far-left Gov. Jesse Mandela Barnes, D-Wis., faces Republican Sen. Ron Johnson with an agenda that Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., would be proud of.

He’s cheered Biden’s decision to singlehandedly bail out student debt, backed Democrats’ extreme Abortion for All Act, advocated for what amounts to the Freedom to Cheat Act to federalize local elections, and supported eliminating the filibuster.

This is so Democrats can ram through their progressive wish list.

Worse, Barnes believes releasing a half of the prison population would make communities safer.

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, has voted with Biden 100% of the time and promises to be a reliable left-wing vote on social issues. And in North Carolina, Democrat Cheri Beasley, who, at one time, was the chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, is the most radical candidate to run for Senate in state history.

Her record includes everything from being soft on cop-killers and fundraising with a leader of the "defund" movement to staying silent on the Biden border crisis, which has driven a fentanyl crisis killing nearly 4,000 North Carolinians last year.

In Joe Biden’s America, everything is more expensive, neighborhoods are more dangerous, and our kids still suffer the consequences of closed classrooms.

You’d think Democrats running competitive midterm races would distance themselves from these policies. Instead, they’re embracing Biden's failed agenda because they’re more worried about their political prospects than the interests of the people they represent.

Thankfully, voters in each of these states have excellent alternatives in the Republicans who have stepped up to take on these radical candidates.

They understand that it wasn't just Biden who brought us 87,000 new IRS agents and higher taxes during a recession; it was these senators, too.

Come November, voters will reject Biden Democrats from coast to coast.