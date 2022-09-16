Fetterman, Oz Nearly Tied in Pennsylvania Senate Race

Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz are nearly tied in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race, according to a new poll released Friday by the Trafalgar Group.

Fetterman, the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor, leads Oz, 47.7% to 45.9%, and has consistently led in the race since early summer.

A CBS News poll released two days ago showed Fetterman up by five points among Pennsylvania's likely voters, with most of those surveyed describing him as saying what he really believes (57%) compared with 43% who said Oz just says what he thinks voters want to hear.

A Monmouth University poll released Thursday shows Fetterman leading Oz by 10 percentage points, 49% to 39%.

"Fetterman has the edge when you look at basic candidate preferences. Oz will need to overcome his personal negatives or shift the issue picture to stay competitive," said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.

Voters in the Monmouth poll said their top issues were inflation (31%), the economy (30%), abortion (13%), gas prices (7%), illegal immigration (14%), and voting and election issues (11%).

When asked which candidate they trust more on jobs, the economy and cost of living, 41% said Fetterman and 36% picked Oz.

Fetterman, who continues to recover from a stroke, on Wednesday said he would participate in one debate with Oz ahead of the midterm elections.

"We said from the start that we'd do a debate, which John reiterated very clearly again last week," Rebecca Katz, senior adviser to the Fetterman campaign, said in a statement. "Enough distractions, it's time to talk about the issues."