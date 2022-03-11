Dr. Oz: Follow The Science For Domestic Energy Policy

During COVID-19, Washington ignored the science.

Overzealous bureaucrats shut our businesses and closed our schools. It turns out this massive government overreach did not make us any safer.

Now, the same people in Washington are ignoring the science of our domestic energy policy. This time, our national security is at stake. We need to make American energy independent again.

President Joe Biden inherited an economy fueled by a dominant American energy industry.

In my home state of Pennsylvania, the oil and gas industry powers Pennsylvania’s economy, providing over 100,000 sustainable, good-paying jobs across the commonwealth each year.

Pennsylvania is also the second-largest producer of natural gas in the United States, behind Texas, and a key energy exporter.

Unfortunately, shortly after Biden took office, he began dismantling America’s energy independence to satisfy the radical left. His administration paused federal oil and gas lease sales and shut down the Keystone XL pipeline, a project that would have provided thousands of jobs.

Biden’s administration ignored radical environmental groups abusing our courts and sabotaging the PennEast pipeline, which would have delivered Pennsylvania natural gas across the northeast and enabled the export of excess volumes to our allies.

Just like government overreach didn’t make us safer during the coronavirus pandemic, Biden’s woke energy policies didn’t result in more energy security, and the "Green New Deal" never materialized.

All Americans got were higher prices, and the world got more energy insecurity.

U.S. gas prices reached a 14-year high this week.

Many expect prices to continue to rise as global sanctions limit Russia’s crude oil exports, and we experience a rise in demand and a reduction in supply across the country.

Joe Biden is now claiming that rising energy prices result from Vladimir Putin’s actions and Russia’s aggression. And while the war in Ukraine is affecting the price at the pump, the fact is prices have been increasing since Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Instead of admitting Washington got it wrong on energy, Biden is doubling down on a failed strategy. His administration is sending envoys to Venezuela to beg a murderous regime starving its people for more oil.

Biden is even accelerating a new nuclear deal with Iran for similar purposes — rewarding a regime that has made the annihilation of America and Israel its top priority.

Joe Biden is ignoring the science on energy because he wants to satisfy the radical left.

They misled the American people with promises of green energy rapidly displacing the need for conventional domestic resources.

Instead, they pretended unproven technologies could power America and did everything they could to chill the continued large-scale expansion of our nation’s energy infrastructure.

Unlike Biden’s other radical initiatives, the laws of science still govern the energy industry globally. Woke ideology cannot cover up his energy failures.

As a doctor and scientist, I can tell you that our country can't afford to ignore the science of energy any longer. We must cast aside Biden’s woke energy agenda which steals our jobs, increases inflation, and makes us dependent on hostile nations.

America needs an energy plan that is rooted in science, creates jobs that can never be exported, and enhances our safety. We can start by declaring domestic energy critical to national security.

This would allow us to fast-track completion of pipelines already under construction, resume oil and gas leasing on federal lands, and encourage the construction of LNG export facilities on the East Coast to allow our natural gas to be delivered to our allies.

We should also ensure that U.S. banks and investors can provide capital to oil and gas companies without fear of government overreach or market manipulations from large investors with self-serving, misguided climate agendas.

Finally, we need to protect vital energy projects from woke activism.

Our nation’s energy potential has been held back by radical activists abusing our courts and approval procedures. In Pennsylvania, our domestic energy producers need us to ensure that permitting and approvals are objective, transparent, and timely.

Our country cannot afford to have the scientific approval process contaminated by woke ideology. It is a dangerous precedent to introduce subjective review parameters to the work of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and other agencies.

Let’s be honest about what works and scale it across the country.

Here in Pennsylvania, we are fortunate to have oil and gas underneath our feet. We don’t need to buy energy from adversaries like Russia, Iran, or Venezuela.

America has plenty to go around for ourselves and our allies abroad. Nearly everyone I talk to on the campaign trail is feeling the impact of Biden’s disastrous policies and the inflation that has followed.

These are a few solutions offered that will unleash our energy independence and ensure Americans have access to more affordable, reliable energy and high-paying, dependable jobs.

Dr. Mehmet Oz is a heart surgeon, professor emeritus at Columbia University and Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.