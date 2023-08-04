×
Tags: fentanyl | drugs | china | blinken | congress | biden

US Lawmakers Call for Action With China on Fentanyl

By    |   Friday, 04 August 2023 05:41 PM EDT

Bipartisan members of Congress are pressuring the Biden administration to take "aggressive diplomatic action" with China in order to combat the fentanyl crisis.

Democrat Reps. Susie Lee, Nevada; David Trone, Maryland.; and Annie Kuster, New Hampshire.; joined GOP Reps. Lisa McClain, Michigan; Dan Crenshaw, Texas; and Blaine Luetkemeyer, Missouri; in signing the letter, which included 38 others.

"We urge you to drive forward aggressive diplomatic action, as part of a whole-of-government, coordinated effort, to secure an agreement with the PRC that results in a true clamp down on the devastating illicit fentanyl trade," the representatives wrote Wednesday.

China "continues to be the main source for the starting chemical materials used to illicitly  manufacture drugs that have been involved in the deaths of far too many Americans," they added.

Their urging comes after Department of State spokesman Matt Miller said earlier this week that, although Washington is making progress on combating illicit fentanyl, a task force with China has not yet been formed.

"We're not at the point of establishing the fentanyl working group, which, as you know, has been a major priority for us, and we continue to press the Chinese side to agree," Miller explained.

"But we did feel it was important to continue the conversations," he continued. "That was something we thought we had established in the meetings in Beijing."

The administration's diplomatic approach to confronting China on the issue could have  prompted the congressional letter several days later, accusing Beijing of working with entities smuggling the drugs.

"The coordinated relationships between entities in the PRC and cartels in Mexico has created a sophisticated criminal financial network that is fueling the drug epidemic in America and other countries around the globe," the letter read.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to China in June when he stressed the need for more "lines of communication" with the country. It is unclear when he will return to China.

