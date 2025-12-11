Noem Exits Hearing Early for Canceled FEMA Meeting

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem abruptly left a hearing on "Worldwide Threats to the Homeland" Thursday to attend a FEMA Review Council meeting that was reportedly canceled just before she was scheduled to co-chair it.

The DHS hearing, which touched on cybersecurity, terrorism, and China, primarily focused on the Trump administration's efforts to crack down on illegal immigration and the tactics used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

"I actually have to leave this meeting early because the FEMA Review Council is giving their report today on suggestions for changes to FEMA, and I have to co-chair it," Noem said before leaving the hearing.

Texas Democrat state Rep. Ann Johnson quipped as Noem left, "I'm just going to take the position she was scared of my questions."

Reports then quickly circulated that the White House had canceled the FEMA meeting that was to give insight into how the agency was to be reformed.

The FEMA Review Council, established by President Donald Trump to address concerns about federal disaster response, is led by Noem and War Secretary Pete Hegseth. The council consists of 10 members, including Republican officials, an experienced FEMA leader, and an insurance executive.

Reached for comment by Newsmax, a spokesperson for Noem said, "The secretary found out at 12:26 p.m. EST that the meeting was canceled" and referred request for further comment to the White House.