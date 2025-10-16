WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: federal law enforcement | pay | govt shutdown

Some Fed Law Enforcement to Receive Pay During Govt Shutdown

Thursday, 16 October 2025 02:38 PM EDT

President Donald Trump's administration is telling some federal law enforcement personnel, including Border Patrol agents and customs officers, that they will be paid during the government shutdown, according to internal correspondence seen by Reuters.

The messages to some employees of U.S. Customs and Border Protection follow announcements from Trump's administration that it will provide pay to military troops and FBI agents, even as hundreds of thousands of other federal employees go without pay during the shutdown, which started on Oct. 1.

It was not clear what funding CBP would use to provide their pay.

CBP and its parent agency, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

CBP officials told union representatives on Wednesday afternoon that some of the department's employees would be reclassified as "exempt," which would allow them to receive paychecks. The agency's published shutdown plan specifies that they would not be paid, even though they would still be required to work.

"The following positions have been declared exempt: Air and Marine Agents, Border Patrol Agents and CBP Officers, as determined by management," CBP officials told union representatives in an email reviewed by Reuters.

The National Treasury Employees Union, which represents customs officers, also told its members they would start getting paid.

Separately, the Transportation Security Administration, which is also overseen by the DHS, informed its federal air marshals that they will start getting paid for working the shutdown, according to internal agency emails reviewed by Reuters.

TSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump's administration is telling some federal law enforcement personnel, including Border Patrol agents and customs officers, that they will be paid during the government shutdown...
federal law enforcement, pay, govt shutdown
255
2025-38-16
Thursday, 16 October 2025 02:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved