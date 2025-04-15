Agencies Sharing Info With DOGE to Root Out Illegals

Agencies across the federal government are sharing information with the Department of Government Efficiency in efforts to identify and remove illegal immigrants who are benefiting from public programs saved for citizens, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

Department of Housing and Urban Development officials are working on a rule that would bar and remove mixed-status households, where an illegal is staying with family members that do have legal status, according to the report.

HUD Secretary Scott Turner told Newsmax last month that the Trump administration was taking steps to put an end to HUD-funded housing benefiting illegal migrants. At the time, Turner said it was unclear how many illegals were receiving subsidies to stay in HUD-funded housing. But he said that was about to change.

"And so part of the MOU that we signed today will ensure that we know by data personnel who's legal, who's not. And so now we'll know who's living in our HUD-funded facilities," he said on March 24.

Through sharing of information across agencies, DOGE is now moving forward with identifying illegal immigrants in the HUD system, beginning in New York and Chicago, the Post reported.

"The government is finally doing what it should have all along: sharing information across the federal government to solve problems," a DHS official told the Post.

And while DOGE does not have the authority to knock on doors and remove illegal immigrants from housing, Immigration and Customs Enforcement as well as law enforcement agencies do.

In other examples, DHS has asked the Social Security Administration to assist in tracking down fraudulent Social Security numbers, according to the Post. And earlier this month, the IRS agreed to share tax data with DHS on as many as 7 million illegal migrants.

"Information sharing across agencies is essential to identify who is in our country, including violent criminals, determine what public safety and terror threats may exist, scrub these individuals from voter rolls, as well as identify what public benefits these aliens are using at taxpayer expense," the DHS official told the Post.