FEC Makes It Easier for Candidates to Pay Themselves Salaries

The Federal Elections Commission has made it easier for political candidates to more easily use campaign funds to pay themselves salaries.

Starting March 1, candidates can use campaign funds to pay themselves up to 50% of the annual U.S. House salary or the equivalent of the average annual income they earned over the previous five years.

Rank-and-file House members earn $174,000 a year.

The new rules "will help ordinary, working-class Americans to represent their communities by running for federal office," FEC Commissioner Shana Broussard, a Democrat who championed the rule change, said Thursday in a statement.

"Running for federal office should not be reserved for just the wealthy. Campaigning to serve in Congress is an expensive, full-time commitment that prevents you from working regular hours - which makes it incredibly hard for everyday Americans to run for higher office."

Nabilah Islam Parkes, a former congressional candidate and a Democrat who now serves in the Georgia state Senate, was the first to request the change.

She gave up a full-time job with benefits to run for an open seat in 2020. She filed the petition "to break down financial barriers that prevent many working Americans from running for office."