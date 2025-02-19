FCC Chair Carr Blasts Liberal Critics for 'Bad Case of TDS'

New Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr is firing back at his liberal critics for looking into media bias at left-leaning outlets like Comcast, NBC, PBS, and others.

"I gotta imagine it's hard when the curtain is closing on your career, and yet you're still yearning for one more moment in the limelight," Carr told CNN of three former FCC officials from Democrat presidential administrations who were criticizing him this week.

Tom Wheeler, Reed Hundt, and Alfred Sikes all worked under Democrat presidents, Carr noted, telling CNN that they "appear to have a pretty bad case of TDS."

TDS has been the term for President Donald Trump critics in media, lawfare, and the deep state, standing for Trump Derangement Syndrome.

"In other words, these three are not objective observers — they're just partisans that are mad the Biden FCC didn't do more to punish their political enemies," Carr wrote in a text message to CNN, The Hill reported. "In contrast to them, though, I will ensure that everyone gets a fair shake from this FCC."

Last week, Newsmax broke the news Carr was investigating Comcast and NBCUniversal's diversity, equity, and inclusion programs for potential violations of equal employment opportunity laws.

Comcast's written DEI initiative is "invidious" and "cannot be squared with any reasonable interpretation of federal law," Carr wrote in a letter to Comcast CEO Brian Roberts obtained by Newsmax.

"Comcast states on its website that promoting DEI is 'a core value of our business,' and public reports state that Comcast has an entire 'DEI infrastructure' that includes annual 'DEI day[s],' 'DEI training for company leaders,' and similar initiatives," the letter read.

"NBCUniversal has similar DEI initiatives, including executives specifically dedicated to promoting DEI across the TV and programming side of the business.

"But promoting invidious forms of discrimination cannot be squared with any reasonable interpretation of federal law."

Comcast acknowledged the investigation to Newsmax.

"We have received an inquiry from the Federal Communications Commission and will be cooperating with the FCC to answer their questions," a spokesperson wrote. "For decades, our company has been built on a foundation of integrity and respect for all of our employees and customers."