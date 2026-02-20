FCC Launches 'Pledge America' Campaign for 250th Celebration

In honor of America's 250th anniversary celebration, the Federal Communications Commission has launched the "Pledge America" campaign.

The campaign aims to enable broadcasters to support the celebration by airing patriotic, pro-America content that celebrates the American journey and inspires its citizens by highlighting the nation's accomplishments throughout its history.

"The American story has defined modern history and spread freedom, opportunity, and prosperity across the globe," FCC Chair Brendan Carr said in a statement.

"As America's 250th anniversary approaches, it is important to reflect on the ideals and events that have defined our past while keeping an eye towards our country's bright future," he said.

"I am calling on broadcasters to pledge to provide programming that promotes civic education, national pride, and our shared history."

Carr said programming like this is needed more than ever, noting civic education is in rapid decline.

"Broadcasters are uniquely positioned to help address these concerning developments by providing programming that celebrates the remarkable story of American Independence while also tailoring it to the specific needs of their local communities, in furtherance of their public interest obligations," Carr said.

Carr's suggestions include many American greats and accomplishments:

• Public service announcements, short segments, or full specials specifically promoting civic education, inspiring local stories, and American history.

• Segments during regular news programming that highlight local sites that are significant to American and regional history, such as National Park Service sites.

• Starting each broadcast day with the "Star Spangled Banner" or Pledge of Allegiance.

• Airing music by America's greatest composers, such as John Philip Sousa, Aaron Copland, Duke Ellington, or George Gershwin.

• Providing daily "Today in American History" announcements highlighting significant events that took place on that day in history.

• Partnering with community organizations and other groups that are already working hard to bring America's stories of unity, perseverance, and triumph to light.

"I believe in the greatness of our country," Carr said.

"And I look forward to broadcasters showcasing its inspiring history by taking the Pledge and fulfilling their public interest mandate to serve the needs and interests of their local communities as America's 250th birthday celebration marches on."

Anna Gomez, the lone Democrat on the FCC, criticized Carr's initiative in a post on social media.

"Nothing is more American than defending our constitutional rights against those who would erode our civil liberties," Gomez said.

"If broadcasters choose to participate in this FCC campaign, they can do so by defending their First Amendment rights and refusing government interference," Gomez added.