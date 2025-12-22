FCC Set to Ban New Foreign-Made Drones

The U.S. government is preparing to crack down on foreign-made drones, moving to prohibit the "import, sale, operation and marketing of new models of drones and drone components manufactured by foreign countries," Newsmax has learned.

The action, expected to be announced Monday by the Federal Communications Commission at an afternoon press conference, would target new drone models and components produced overseas, sources told Newsmax Middle East correspondent Zachary Anders.

The ban would include DJI, the popular Chinese manufacturer that dominates the consumer camera-drone market.

Importantly, the policy would not be retroactive. Anders reported that the action "does not affect drones or drone components that are currently sold in the United States," meaning existing products already on store shelves or in consumers' hands would not be covered by the new prohibition.

Instead, the change would work through the FCC's authorization process.

Under the plan, "new models of devices added to the Covered List, such as drones produced in foreign countries, will not receive FCC authorization and will therefore be prohibited from being imported or marketed for use or sale in the United States."

For conservatives, who have long warned about China's leverage over critical supply chains and consumer technology, the move underscores a broader point: National security doesn't stop at missiles and microchips.

Drones are flying cameras, mapping tools, and data collectors — and adversarial regimes have every incentive to exploit that ecosystem, whether through embedded vulnerabilities, forced cooperation with state intelligence services, or access to U.S. infrastructure and sensitive imagery.

Supporters argue the crackdown is overdue, particularly as drones become more common in law enforcement, emergency response, agriculture, and industrial inspections.

Limiting new foreign-made models could also encourage U.S. manufacturers and trusted allies to fill the gap, strengthening domestic industry while reducing dependence on hostile governments.