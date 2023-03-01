Justice Department Turning Over Files in Parent Targeting Probe

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan said the Department of Justice has begun handing over files relevant to accusations that it targeted parents critical of school boards.

As of Wednesday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has turned over four documents stemming from its controversial October 2021 memo, which detailed its partnership with local law enforcement to probe alleged threats against school board members.

The Department of Education has thus far not complied with the House Judiciary Committee's documents demands, the Ohio Republican later informed the Washington Examiner.

However, a DOE spokesperson shot back against Jordan's claims, maintaining that the department has provided the House Judiciary Committee with over 1,000 pages of documents in response to the subpoena.

"The Department remains committed to working in good faith with Congressional inquiries in a manner consistent with longstanding Executive Branch policy," the DOE told the outlet.

It comes one month after Jordan's panel sent out subpoenas to top Department of Justice, Department of Education, and FBI officials, requesting that all details on the school board investigation be provided.

The committee specifically highlighted a September 2021 letter from the National School Boards Association pleading for federal assistance as the primary impetus of the Department of Justice investigation which followed.

"On October 4, 2021, in response to a request from the ... [NSBA] that the federal government use counterterrorism tools, including the Patriot Act, to target parents at school board meetings, you issued a memorandum directing the FBI to address these threats," read a May 2022 response letter from Jordan and Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La.

The DOE has consistently denied reports that Education Secretary Miguel Cardona solicited the NSBA letter, writing in its recent statement to the Examiner that the slate of files vindicates the department.

"These documents continue to demonstrate what the Department has repeatedly made clear: the Secretary of Education did not request, direct any action, or play any role in the development of the September 29, 2021 NSBA letter," the DOE declared.