Sen. Hawley: AG Garland 'Must Resign' After FBI's Raid

Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley said Attorney General Merrick Garland must be impeached or step down after the FBI raided former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

"At a minimum, Garland must resign or be impeached," Hawley tweeted. "The search warrant must be published. Christoper Wray must be removed. And the FBI reformed top to bottom."

"The raid by Joe Biden's FBI on the home of a former president who is also Biden's chief political opponent is an unprecedented assault on democratic norms and the rule of law. Biden has taken our republic into dangerous waters," the senator added.

According to Breitbart, on Monday, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., pledged to launch an investigation into Attorney General Merrick Garland in light of the raid.

"I've seen enough," McCarthy declared. "The Department of Justice has reached an intolerable state of weaponized politicization."

"When Republicans take back the House, we will conduct immediate oversight of this department, follow the facts, and leave no stone unturned. Attorney General Garland, preserve your documents and clear your calendar."

Meanwhile, Lara Trump, the wife of Donald Trump's son Eric, told Fox News that the FBI's raid should make every American concerned the independent federal agencies have been politically captured.

"I have spoken to my father-in-law," Lara said. "I got to tell you, you know, he's as shocked as anybody. I think for someone and anyone quite frankly who loves this country and believes in America, this should shake you to your core."

"What has happened today," she says, "this is a very clear demarcation in the history of America. Never before, as many of our guests have already talked about, have we seen something like this happen, where an unannounced raid by the FBI is conducted on a former president of the United States."

"Think about this, if this is what they're able to do to the former president of the United States, think about they could do to you, to anybody in America."