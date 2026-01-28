FBI Takes Over Ilhan Omar Spraying Probe

The FBI has taken the lead in the criminal investigation into Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., being sprayed with a liquid while she spoke at a town hall meeting.

According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, federal authorities assumed control of the probe after the Tuesday incident at Urban League headquarters in north Minneapolis, where Omar was interrupted mid-speech by a man who allegedly sprayed her with a substance from a syringe.

Minneapolis police spokesman Trevor Folke confirmed Wednesday that the FBI is now leading the case, signaling the likelihood of federal charges.

The suspect, identified as 55-year-old Anthony James Kazmierczak of Minneapolis, remained jailed in Hennepin County one day after the incident.

He was initially booked on suspicion of third-degree assault, but officials now anticipate charges could be filed in federal court given the FBI’s involvement.

The U.S. Capitol Police, which investigates threats against members of Congress, said it is working with federal partners "to see this man faces the most serious charges possible to deter this kind of violence in our society."

New details have also emerged about the substance used.

Alpha News reporter Liz Collin said on X that sources confirmed the liquid was apple cider vinegar and that a hazardous materials team verified it posed no chemical threat.

Witnesses at the event described a strong smell resembling vinegar or ammonia, prompting concern in the packed room.

Video from the town hall shows a man standing several feet from Omar, raising a syringe and making a forward motion as a liquid appears to strike her.

Security guards quickly tackled the suspect as Omar moved toward him, and he was escorted out while the crowd reacted in shock.

Omar, who has long been a polarizing figure on the national stage, was speaking about immigration policy at the time of the disruption, calling for the abolition of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Despite aides urging caution, Omar continued the event for more than 20 minutes after the incident and later said she was uninjured.

"Here's the reality that people like this ugly man don't understand," Omar told attendees. "We are Minnesota strong, and we will stay resilient in the face of whatever they might throw at us."

The town hall featured heavy security, including metal detectors and police vehicles stationed outside, underscoring ongoing concerns about threats to elected officials.

Omar has previously acknowledged receiving extensive security protection, including a 24-hour Capitol Police detail in 2023.

President Donald Trump weighed in later Tuesday night in an interview with ABC News, saying he had not seen video of the incident and accusing Omar of staging it.

"I think she's a fraud," Trump said, adding without evidence that she "probably had herself sprayed."