FBI Calls Patel Schedule Leak 'Criminal Act'

The FBI called the leaking of Director Kash Patel's minute-by-minute schedule during the Winter Olympics in Italy a "criminal act" after details of his trip, including hockey games, dinners, and a block of "personal time," became public, fueling renewed questions about his travel and use of government resources.

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that the schedule showed Patel attending multiple U.S. men's hockey games in Milan. He was seen celebrating with players after the U.S. team beat Canada for the gold medal.

The itinerary also listed private dinners and a 4.5-hour period labeled "personal time," alongside a handful of meetings.

On Wednesday, New York Times reporter Glenn Thrush posted on X: "Added comment from the FBI saying leak of Patel's schedule was a 'criminal act,' even though it was stamped 'unclassified' and the events listed are over.

"The leaking of his minute-by-minute schedule is a criminal act that jeopardizes security and will not be taken lightly."

Patel has said his four-day trip to Italy was not solely a leisure trip.

The published schedule became a focal point for critics questioning whether taxpayer-funded resources were used for a trip that blended official activity with time set aside for personal events.

Patel has led the FBI since February 2025, and his travel has drawn scrutiny beyond the Olympics.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he had been provided a whistleblower report accusing Patel of misusing FBI and Justice Department aircraft for personal travel and of decisions that disrupted investigations, allegations the FBI has pushed back on.

FBI spokesperson Ben Williamson has publicly pushed back on the criticism of Patel, including Durbin's allegations tied to Patel's travel.

On Tuesday, Williamson dismissed Durbin's claims in a post on X, saying "Durbin and whoever he's speaking to are full of it."

Also on Tuesday, NOTUS reported that Williamson disputed the whistleblower's claims that Patel's use of bureau aircraft hampered operations, including the response to Charlie Kirk's assassination and the December shooting at Brown University.

Williamson said Patel ensures an aircraft is available for operational needs and, if he is out of town, "always offers the plane if needed anyway — and did so here. It wasn't needed."