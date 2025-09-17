WATCH TV LIVE

Patel: Will Look Into Trump's Claim Epstein Note Fake

Wednesday, 17 September 2025 06:21 PM EDT

FBI Director Kash Patel says he will look into a claim by President Donald Trump that he did not send a lewd note as part of a collection of messages to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday more than two decades ago.

"You've seen the picture of the woman's body with the president's signature. President says it's not his. Republican colleagues say it's not his. Even the administration saying it's not his. Will you open up an investigation into Epstein estate for putting out a fake document?" Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., asked Patel during a House Oversight Committee hearing.

"They literally put out a fake document — according to the president — with a fake signature to forgery of the president of the United States' signature. That's the basis," Moskowitz said.

"Sure, I'll do it," Patel responded.

Trump sued The Wall Street Journal in mid-July after the news outlet published an article saying Trump sent Epstein a letter in 2003 that included a drawing of a naked woman. The lawsuit seeks $10 billion in damages and a jury trial.

Earlier this month, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a sexually suggestive letter to Epstein purportedly signed by Trump, which he has denied. They received a copy of the birthday album as part of a batch of documents from Epstein's estate.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Wednesday, 17 September 2025 06:21 PM
