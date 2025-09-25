WATCH TV LIVE

Patel on Comey Indictment: FBI Fighting to Earn Back Trust

Kash Patel smiles
FBI Director Kash Patel (AP)

By    |   Thursday, 25 September 2025 08:22 PM EDT

FBI Director Kash Patel said Thursday that the indictment of his onetime predecessor James Comey proves that "no one is above the law."

In a post to X, Patel reacted to Comey's indictment on charges of false statements and obstruction.

"Today, your FBI took another step in its promise of full accountability. For far too long, previous corrupt leadership and their enablers weaponized federal law enforcement, damaging once proud institutions and severely eroding public trust," he wrote.

"Every day, we continue the fight to earn that trust back, and under my leadership, this FBI will confront the problem head-on. Nowhere was this politicization of law enforcement more blatant than during the Russiagate hoax, a disgraceful chapter in history we continue to investigate and expose. Everyone, especially those in positions of power, will be held to account – no matter their perch. No one is above the law," Patel concluded.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 25 September 2025 08:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

