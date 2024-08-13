WATCH TV LIVE

FBI Told Harris Campaign It Was Target of 'Foreign Actor Influence Operation': NBC News

Tuesday, 13 August 2024 04:12 PM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign said it was notified by the FBI last month that it was "targeted by a foreign actor influence operation," a NBC News reporter said on Tuesday.

"We have robust cybersecurity measures in place, and are not aware of any security breaches of our systems resulting from those efforts," the campaign said, according to the reporter.

The FBI said on Monday that it was investigating after Harris' Republican rival Donald Trump's presidential campaign said it was hacked. (Reporting by Jasper Ward; editing by Costas Pitas)

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


