WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: fbi | cr-15 | trophy | donald trump | arctic frost | corruption | kash patel

Patel Exposes 'Diseased' FBI Unit's 'Self-Awarded Trophy'

By    |   Friday, 23 January 2026 10:00 AM EST

FBI Director Kash Patel says officials involved in the Biden-era "Arctic Frost" investigation into President Donald Trump secretly created and awarded themselves a trophy commemorating their work on the probe, calling it evidence of deep corruption within the bureau.

"People ask why I said the old FBI was a diseased temple," Patel wrote Thursday on X as former President Joe Biden's former special counsel Jack Smith was testifying before the House Judiciary Committee.

"This is what corruption looks like when it thinks no one is watching: ➡️ A self-awarded trophy celebrating Arctic Frost, made by FBI officials."

"I disbanded CR-15 and removed the corrupt actors involved.

"So when legacy media cries that President Trump's FBI fired people and made sweeping changes, I have one response: You're damn right we did."

CR-15 was a public corruption unit based in the FBI's Washington Field Office that Patel disbanded last year.

Patel shared images of a 3D-printed, bronze-colored trophy allegedly made by FBI personnel tied to the investigation.

The object features the letters "A" and "F," for "Arctic Frost," a lightning bolt, a dollar sign, and miniature models of the White House and Capitol. The base also highlights several battleground states central to disputes over the 2020 election.

CR-15, a unit playing a major role in "Arctic Frost," is embossed on the base of the trophy. The unit has been exposed for alleged weaponization of justice and the spying of Republican lawmakers and inquiries into more than 100 conservative groups.

The CR-15 unit was dismantled in October, and agents were fired by Patel for weaponizing the justice system against Republicans during the Biden administration.

Newsmax's Eric Mack contributed to this report.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
FBI Director Kash Patel says officials involved in the Biden-era "Arctic Frost" investigation into President Donald Trump secretly created and awarded themselves a trophy commemorating their work on the probe, calling it evidence of deep corruption within the bureau.
fbi, cr-15, trophy, donald trump, arctic frost, corruption, kash patel, corruption
278
2026-00-23
Friday, 23 January 2026 10:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved