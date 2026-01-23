Patel Exposes 'Diseased' FBI Unit's 'Self-Awarded Trophy'

FBI Director Kash Patel says officials involved in the Biden-era "Arctic Frost" investigation into President Donald Trump secretly created and awarded themselves a trophy commemorating their work on the probe, calling it evidence of deep corruption within the bureau.

"People ask why I said the old FBI was a diseased temple," Patel wrote Thursday on X as former President Joe Biden's former special counsel Jack Smith was testifying before the House Judiciary Committee.

"This is what corruption looks like when it thinks no one is watching: ➡️ A self-awarded trophy celebrating Arctic Frost, made by FBI officials."

"I disbanded CR-15 and removed the corrupt actors involved.

"So when legacy media cries that President Trump's FBI fired people and made sweeping changes, I have one response: You're damn right we did."

CR-15 was a public corruption unit based in the FBI's Washington Field Office that Patel disbanded last year.

Patel shared images of a 3D-printed, bronze-colored trophy allegedly made by FBI personnel tied to the investigation.

The object features the letters "A" and "F," for "Arctic Frost," a lightning bolt, a dollar sign, and miniature models of the White House and Capitol. The base also highlights several battleground states central to disputes over the 2020 election.

CR-15, a unit playing a major role in "Arctic Frost," is embossed on the base of the trophy. The unit has been exposed for alleged weaponization of justice and the spying of Republican lawmakers and inquiries into more than 100 conservative groups.

The CR-15 unit was dismantled in October, and agents were fired by Patel for weaponizing the justice system against Republicans during the Biden administration.

Newsmax's Eric Mack contributed to this report.