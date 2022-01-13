×
Sen. Marshall to Introduce Fauci Act After Dispute at Hearing

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan. (Leigh Vogel-Pool/Getty Images)
 

Thursday, 13 January 2022 08:39 PM

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., plans to introduce the Fauci Act after a spat with Dr. Anthony Fauci in a Senate committee hearing, a spokesperson for the senator told The Hill on Thursday.

Marshall and the White House chief medical adviser sparred briefly on Tuesday at a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing after the senator incorrectly suggested that Fauci's financial records were not publicly accessible.

Fauci was caught on a hot mic referring to the senator, who is a licensed OB-GYN, as a "moron" for not knowing the chief White House medical adviser's financial records were public. 

Two days after the incident, Marshall will introduce the Financial Accountability for Uniquely Compensated Individuals (FAUCI) Act to require the Office of Government Ethics website to provide the financial records of administration officials.

Although Fauci's records are publicly available, a completed OGE Form 201 to the National Institutes of Health Freedom of Information Office must be filed. The process can take more than two months, a reporter for the Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit journalism center, told The Hill.

The reporter added: "The NIH also chose to give the disclosure to me under the Freedom of Information Act, which they didn't need to do and caused the document to be partially redacted. [Though most of the information about Fauci's income, gifts, and investments in 2019 is still there for all to see.]"

