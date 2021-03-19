Investigation Launched Into Priest Who Presided Over Biden Inauguration Mass

Father Kevin O’Brien, who presided over the inaugural Mass for President Joe Biden, is being investigated for alleged inappropriate behavior.

O’Brien is the president of Santa Clara University in California. But, according to a statement on the university website, he is now on leave pending the probe.

The statement from John Sobrato, chair of the university board of trustees, says: ''I write to you with an important update. I have been informed by the Provincial of the USA West Province that the Jesuit Provincial Office recently received accounts that Father O’Brien exhibited behaviors in adult settings, consisting primarily of conversations, which may be inconsistent with established Jesuit protocols and boundaries.

''An independent investigation into these accounts is being conducted on behalf of the USA West Province and the conclusions of the Province’s process will be shared with the Santa Clara University Board of Trustees. Father O’Brien was placed on leave from his position as university president for the duration of the investigation by the USA West Province consistent with its protocols. He has agreed to cooperate fully with the investigation and honor the process that he affirms annually as part of his ongoing Jesuit training.

''The Trustees support those who came forward to share their accounts. It is important that anyone who witnesses actions they believe are inconsistent with SCU’s values or rules is able to share their concerns and have confidence that they will be taken seriously.''

The statement noted this is a value O’Brien also affirms in the case or any other.

''At the same time, we fully respect Father O’Brien’s right to a fair and impartial investigation, and we appreciate his strong belief that any complaints involving him should be held to the highest standard and carefully and independently investigated,'' the statement continued. As you know, transparency and accountability have been hallmarks of his tenure thus far, and Father O’Brien insists that they must apply especially now.

''I would ask that everyone please allow the investigation to run its course. We will not be providing interim updates, but will communicate the final results of the investigation.''

KPIX-TV reported that in January, O’Brien celebrated an Inauguration Day Mass attended by Biden at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, D.C.

O’Brien has been friends with the Biden family for nearly 15 years.

The Mercury News reported that O’Brien did not immediately answer his phone or respond to a request for comment.

And Tracey Primrose, a spokesperson for the Jesuits West Province, told The Hill: "Jesuits are held to a professional code of conduct, and the Province investigates allegations that may violate or compromise established boundaries," Primrose said.

"As with any organization, the Jesuits West Province has confidentiality practices, which is why I cannot provide any additional information regarding this matter.''