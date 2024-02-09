Report: Fani Willis Made US Marshals Hand Deliver Subpoena

Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis failed to accept a subpoena issued by the House Judiciary Committee via email earlier this month, forcing U.S. Marshals to hand deliver it to her personally, The Daily Caller reported Friday.

The subpoena was issued by Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Feb. 2. Jordan was demanding documents from her office amid allegations Willis fired a whistleblower who was trying to stop a top campaign aide's misuse of federal funds.

"Why wouldn't Fani Willis just accept service like everyone else? Making the U.S. Marshals Service use taxpayer money to do this is a complete waste of time and resources," a source familiar with the situation told The Daily Caller.

The subpoena came as Jordan and House Republicans continue their investigation into whether Willis had been using federal funds in her probe into former President Donald Trump.

Trump was indicted in Fulton County last year, and, along with several others, faces charges of trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. He has pleaded not guilty.

Jordan said in a letter obtained by Newsmax that Willis did not comply with other requests of documentation concerning the spending of federal grant money, which led to the subpoena.

That's not all for Willis.

The firestorm around the DA's affair with her top prosecutor intensified Friday. A new filing asserts that a witness close to Willis' paramour, Nathan Wade, will testify that Willis and Wade began their romantic relationship before she hired him to help prosecute Trump and the co-defendants.

Both have admitted to the relationship but said it happened after Willis hired Wade in November 2021. Wade's firm has been paid more than $653,000. Friday's filing asserts their relationship began in 2019.

The filing pressed Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee — overseeing the case — to move ahead with a Feb. 15 evidentiary hearing on Trump co-defendant Michael Roman's motion to disqualify Willis, Wade, and the district attorney's office.