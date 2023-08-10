Fulton County DA Warns Staff Not to Respond to Trump Ad

The Democrat district attorney in Georgia who is pursuing criminal charges against former President Donald Trump has told her staff not to respond to any allegations contained in a new advertisement paid for by Trump's campaign that has been running in the Atlanta area.

The ad is titled "The Fraud Squad" and began running in Atlanta on Wednesday and will continue through Sunday. It lists Democrat Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith, and Democrat New York Attorney General Letitia James as President Joe Biden's "unscrupulous accomplices to get Trump."

It then refers to Fulton County DA Fani Willis — who is investigating Trump for allegedly attempting to subvert Georgia's 2020 election results — as Biden's "newest lackey."

The ad claims Willis "is so incompetent, on her watch, violent crimes have exploded; so tainted, Willis was thrown off one case for trying to prosecute a political opponent; so corrupt, Willis got caught hiding a relationship with a gang member she was prosecuting; so dishonest, Willis was accused of creating a fake subpoena."

Willis denied all the allegations made in the ad, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Wednesday.

In an email to her staff, which the Journal-Constitution published, Willis wrote "apparently a lot of money was spent to run this ad in the Atlanta market over the next 5 days" and it "will have derogatory and false information about me."

"You may not comment in any way on the ad or any of the negativity that may be expressed against me, your colleagues, this office in the coming days, weeks or months," she wrote. "We have no personal feelings against those we investigate or prosecute, and we should not express any."

Willis is reportedly expected to present her case to a grand jury next week, a sign she is preparing to bring charges against Trump, who lost Georgia to Biden in 2020 by 11,779 votes.