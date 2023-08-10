×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: fani willis | fulton county | georgia | donald trump | campaign | advertisement | allegations

Fulton County DA Warns Staff Not to Respond to Trump Ad

By    |   Thursday, 10 August 2023 10:46 PM EDT

The Democrat district attorney in Georgia who is pursuing criminal charges against former President Donald Trump has told her staff not to respond to any allegations contained in a new advertisement paid for by Trump's campaign that has been running in the Atlanta area.

The ad is titled "The Fraud Squad" and began running in Atlanta on Wednesday and will continue through Sunday. It lists Democrat Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith, and Democrat New York Attorney General Letitia James as President Joe Biden's "unscrupulous accomplices to get Trump."

It then refers to Fulton County DA Fani Willis — who is investigating Trump for allegedly attempting to subvert Georgia's 2020 election results — as Biden's "newest lackey."

The ad claims Willis "is so incompetent, on her watch, violent crimes have exploded; so tainted, Willis was thrown off one case for trying to prosecute a political opponent; so corrupt, Willis got caught hiding a relationship with a gang member she was prosecuting; so dishonest, Willis was accused of creating a fake subpoena."

Willis denied all the allegations made in the ad, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Wednesday.

In an email to her staff, which the Journal-Constitution published, Willis wrote "apparently a lot of money was spent to run this ad in the Atlanta market over the next 5 days" and it "will have derogatory and false information about me."

"You may not comment in any way on the ad or any of the negativity that may be expressed against me, your colleagues, this office in the coming days, weeks or months," she wrote. "We have no personal feelings against those we investigate or prosecute, and we should not express any."

Willis is reportedly expected to present her case to a grand jury next week, a sign she is preparing to bring charges against Trump, who lost Georgia to Biden in 2020 by 11,779 votes.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Democrat district attorney in Georgia who is pursuing criminal charges against former President Donald Trump has told her staff not to respond to any allegations contained in a new advertisement paid for by Trump's campaign that has been running in the Atlanta area.
fani willis, fulton county, georgia, donald trump, campaign, advertisement, allegations
315
2023-46-10
Thursday, 10 August 2023 10:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved