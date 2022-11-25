Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: 'Punish the Person' Misusing Gun

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax Friday that laws should deal with the people who misuse guns in the wake of two separate shootings this week that killed 11 people, making President Joe Biden vow to ban semi-automatic weapons.

"It's horrible when anyone takes a life, particularly when it's senseless, and full of hate and rage, or whatever this fellow's motive was, but you know, people also run down folks in crowds with cars. We don't talk about cars being the issue," Fallon said during "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"All firearms are, at the end of the day, they are a tool, like a screwdriver, or a knife, or a chainsaw, that can be used for what they are intended, or they can be used for evil. Let's punish the person that misused the tool, not the tool itself."

Colorado resident Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is being held without bail; he is suspected of entering the LGBTQ Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs Nov. 19 and shooting 24 people, killing five.

Aldrich was denied bail Wednesday, according to The New York Times, and is expected to formally be charged with first-degree murder and hate crimes Dec. 6.

Nineteen others were shot during the incident, then U.S. Army veteran Richard Fierro took the shooter down.

"I don't know exactly what I did, I just went into combat mode," Fierro told the Times, shaking his head as he stood in his driveway, an American flag hanging limp in the freezing air. "I just know I have to kill this guy before he kills us."

In another shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, a 31-year-old night manager at the store, identified as Andre Bing, shot and killed six co-workers before killing himself Nov. 22.

The shootings led Biden to say on Thanksgiving that he would try harder to ban semi-automatic guns.

"The idea we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be purchased is sick," Biden said during a holiday visit to the Nantucket Fire Department in Massachusetts Thursday. "It's just sick. It has no, no social redeeming value. Zero. None. Not a single, solitary rationale for it except profit for the gun manufacturers."

When a reporter asked if he would do anything about guns during the lame-duck session of Congress, Biden said, "I'm going to try.

"I'm going to try to get rid of assault weapons," he said.

According to a March 25, 2021, article in Forbes, there are more than 20 million weapons that could fit the definition of assault rifles that were made between 1990-2018.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!