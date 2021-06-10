Ad Campaign Urging Facebook Workers to Keep Trump Off Platform Permanently

An ad campaign from advocacy groups is targeting Facebook workers, urging them to keep former President Donald Trump banned from the platform permanently.

More than 30 groups ran a full page ad in the San Jose Mercury News slamming Facebook’s announcement that it would keep Trump’s suspension in place for at least two more years, The Hill reported.

The ad featured a letter signed by the groups, including Media Matters for America, Accountable Tech, the Anti-Defamation League, Avaaz, and the Black Lives Matter Global Network, to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg calling it "unconscionable" to even consider giving Trump a chance to return.

"You would be handing him the megaphone through which he incited an insurrection — all without implementing meaningful design or enforcement changes to prevent the worst from happening again," the letter states.

The ad is part of a six-figure ad campaign launched by Media Matters and Accountable Tech that also includes digital ads, as well as billboard and truck banners near Facebook’s corporate offices, The Hill reported.

Another ad features a quote attributed to a Facebook employee stating, "Two years for a coup, not bad." BuzzFeed News reported the quote came from a worker that was made in a comment to an internal post from Facebook’s vice president of global affairs, Nick Clegg.

A Facebook spokesperson pointed The Hill to Clegg’s comments Sunday on ABC News’ "This Week."

"Our job is not to take the decisions with an eye to, you know, which side of the political aisle is going to agree or disagree more with us, but just to do so in a way that is fair, transparent and proportionate, in line with our rules and crucially is responsive to the comments and criticisms that Facebook received when we first suspended Donald Trump from Facebook, from the independent oversight board," Clegg said, video of the interview showed.

Trump’s account was suspended soon after protesters violently attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Facebook’s Oversight Board is funded through a $130 million trust from the platform but has its own staff independent from the social media giant, The Hill reported. Last month it upheld Trump’s suspension but said an indefinite suspension was not appropriate.

Along with announcing Trump would remain suspended for two years from his initial Jan. 7 ban, the platform said last week it would provide more clarity about its newsworthiness policy, which allows posts that would otherwise violate the platform policy to remain on the site.

Facebook said it will no longer apply the newsworthiness standard differently to politicians, The Hill reported.