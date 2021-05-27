Facebook to Resume Funding Candidates, but Only Those Who Certified Biden's Win

Facebook on Thursday confirmed it will resume making political donations, but it will no longer give money to candidates who voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election for President Joe Biden, reported Politico.

''As a result of our review, the Facebook PAC Board has decided to resume contributions, but not to any members of Congress who voted against certifying the 2020 election following the events at the Capitol on January 6,'' said Facebook Public Policy Director Brian Rice in an internal message to employees.

He continued, ''while a contribution to a candidate for office does not mean that we agree with every policy or position that a candidate may espouse, we believe this decision is appropriate given the unprecedented events in January.''

Facebook was one of the first corporations to pause all donations through its political action committee (PAC) in the wake of the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.

Facebook’s pause came as major companies faced scrutiny over their donations to Republican lawmakers accused of helping to instigate the violence, but publicly said it was pausing its PAC contributions for the first quarter of the year, while reviewing its internal policies.

Google in January also decided it would not give contributions to any member of Congress who voted against certifying President Joe Biden's victory.