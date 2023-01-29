Facebook Users Lash Out at DirecTV for Newsmax Censorship

Just days after DirecTV removed Newsmax from its television platform, angry Americans are lashing out across social media message boards at the satellite television provider for its censorship.

It is not just Newsmax feedback either. A sponsored ad for DirecTV Stream on Facebook found its comment section filled with upset customers.

Newsmax, the nation's fourth highest-rated cable news channel watched by 25 million Americans, according to Nielsen, was deplatformed by AT&T/DirecTV this past Tuesday.

Call DirecTV to cancel at 877-763-9762

Here are just some of the comments that appeared on DirectTV's very own advertisement:

"If you want your channels censored, go ahead and subscribe," user Jerry Warren Johnson wrote first this week.

"Please bring back Newsmax," user Linda Dees Windham wrote most recently. "Direct has plenty of the liberal news channels, so a few additional conservative channels should be available too."

"The majority of their viewers should cancel them immediately!" user Tara Greenwood wrote in the post that drew the most interactions. "We need to stand up for freedom of press. It's our personal decision what we watch for news not Directv or AT&T!!!"

"Directv is censoring Conservative news," user Symm McCord surmised.

And users even noted Democrats after Jan. 6 had pushed a deplatforming of all three prominent conservative networks, including OAN and Newsmax, that stood in opposition to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Democrats' anti-conservative narratives.

"Nancy Pelosi had this done!!" user Kay Knight replied to the Facebook ad.

"Cancel Direct like they canceled NewsMax!" user Donna Duffield wrote on the Facebook ad.

"Glad I have DISH," William Juberien wrote, followed by an expletive. "[Deleted] you commies at Diwreck TV & AT&T."

"Directv sucks!" Bill Hayward wrote. "I dumped them today because they dumped my only source of news!"

And user David Winfield Fisher derided DirecTV as being "as woke as they get."

"Go Woke, go broke!" user Symm McCord added.

"Very unhappy," user Joretta Hutton wrote, adding, "Ready to look for someone who carries the channels I like."

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy called the deplatforming of Newsmax "a blatant act of censorship," and noted DirecTV continues to carry 22 liberal news channels, many with low ratings and all getting hefty license fees.

The removal of Newsmax is the second time AT&T DirecTV in a year removed a conservative channel, deplatforming OAN in April of 2022.

In both instances DirecTV claimed it was "cost-cutting" in eliminating the channels.

Still, DirecTV continues to carry 22 liberal news channels, most with low ratings and all getting hefty license fees.

Former President Donald Trump this week weighed in, calling AT&T/DirecTV's canceling of Newsmax "disgusting."

He urged supporters to cancel both DirecTV and other AT&T products, including their wireless and cellular services.

Newsmax was seeking a small fee of about $1 a year per subscriber, which would have made it one of the least expensive news channels on DirecTV.

