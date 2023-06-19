Eyring Adds His Name to Utah 2nd District Special Election

Henry Eyring, an accounting professor at Duke University, released a video on YouTube Monday to inform voters as to why he has declared his candidacy in Utah’s upcoming 2nd District special election.

Eyring, a self-proclaimed constitutional conservative, last week filed the necessary paperwork and joined 21 other candidates who are looking to replace Congressman Chris Stewart in Congress. Stewart, a six-time Utah Republican, announced on May 31 that he was resigning from his seat due to undisclosed health issues that his wife is facing.

In the video, Eyring is joined by his wife, Brooke, and their three children. The focus of the video is on parental rights. Eyring describes himself on his website as “a staunch advocate” that “parents, not the government, should have the ultimate authority in shaping their children’s lives.”

“Families in America face real challenges,” Eyring said in the video. “Prices keep soaring and we’re trying to give our kids a good education.”

“But we have nowhere to turn when schools infringe on our rights as parents,” Brooke Eyring said. “So we made the hard decision this year to home school.”

“I’ve always been frustrated by big government,” Eyring said. “But when it targeted our children, I knew I couldn’t sit on the sidelines any longer.

“I’m Henry Eyring. I approve this message and I’m running for Congress because my children and your children deserve better.”

Ads supporting Eyring’s campaign will begin airing Tuesday. Utah’s CD2 Special Convention is scheduled to take place this Saturday at Delta High School’s Palladium Auditorium.

Eyring is among 13 Republicans who are running for Stewart’s seat. Other names include Kathleen Anderson, who in 2020 unsuccessfully ran for the GOP nomination in CD4; Jordan Hess, who resigned as Utah State Republican Party chairman in order to run; former Utah State Speaker Greg Hughes, who made an unsuccessful bid for governor in 2020; and former state legislator Becky Edwards, who lost to Mike Lee in the 2022 GOP Senate primary.

Three Democrats are also running in the election, including Utah Democrat Senator Kathleen Riebe, technology executive Guy Warner, and Archie Williams, who unsuccessfully ran for the CD3 Democratic nomination in 2022.

The primary election to replace Stewart is scheduled for Sept. 5, followed by the general election on Nov. 21.