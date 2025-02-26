EU Vows Swift, Firm Response After Trump Says Tariffs Coming on Europe's Imports

The European Commission said on Wednesday it will react "firmly and immediately against unjustified barriers to free and fair trade" after U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration would soon announce a 25% tariff on imports from the EU.

"The EU will react firmly and immediately against unjustified barriers to free and fair trade, including when tariffs are used to challenge legal and non-discriminatory policies," a commission spokesperson said in response to a request for comment on Trump's remarks.

"The EU will always protect European businesses, workers, and consumers from unjustified tariffs," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Asked at a cabinet meeting whether he has decided on a tariff rate for goods from the European Union, Trump replied: "We have made a decision, and we'll be announcing it very soon, and it'll be 25%, generally speaking, and that'll be on cars, and all of the things."

He also declared that the EU was formed "in order to screw the United States."

In response to that remark, the Commission spokesperson said: "The European Union is the world’s largest free market. And it has been a boon for the United States."

The spokesperson said that, by creating a large and integrated single market, "the EU has facilitated trade, reduced costs for U.S. exporters, and harmonized standards and regulations across 27 countries."

"As a result, U.S. investments in Europe are highly profitable," the spokesperson added.

"Europe stands for dialog, openness and reciprocity. We’re ready to partner if you play by the rules. But we will also protect our consumers and businesses at every turn. They expect no less from us."