EU Leaders Praise Trump on Alaska Summit

European leaders released a joint statement on Saturday praising President Donald Trump following his bilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and emphasized that any forthcoming agreement must include “security guarantees” and a clear path for Ukraine to become a NATO member.

“Leaders welcomed President Trump’s efforts to stop the killing in Ukraine, end Russia’s war of aggression, and achieve just and lasting peace. As President Trump said ‘there’s no deal until there’s a deal’. As envisioned by President Trump, the next step must now be further talks including President Zelenskyy, whom he will meet soon,” the statement began.

The statement was signed by French Emmanuel President Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Metz, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Finland President Alexander Stubb, Poland Prime Minister Donald Tusk, European Council President Antonio Costa, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Trump praised the meeting on his Truth Social platform on Saturday morning and added, “President Zelenskyy will be coming to D.C., the Oval Office, on Monday afternoon. If all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin. Potentially, millions of people’s lives will be saved. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Following the meeting, reports surfaced that Trump had dropped his previous demand for a ceasefire and instead is pushing to go directly to a peace agreement, a pivot that put him in line with Putin and not with Zelenskyy who had insisted on a ceasefire prior to any negotiations.

“We are clear that Ukraine must have ironclad security guarantees to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We welcome President Trump’s statement that the US is prepared to give security guarantees. The Coalition of the Willing is ready to play an active role. No limitations should be placed on Ukraine’s armed forces or on its cooperation with third countries. Russia cannot have a veto against Ukraine‘s pathway to EU and NATO,” the leaders said.

European allies have warned that Putin is pushing for an agreement merely as a delay tactic to keep advancing on his territorial ambitions within Ukraine.

“Ukraine can count on our unwavering solidarity as we work towards a peace that safeguards Ukraine’s and Europe’s vital security interests,” the statement concluded.