×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: eu | biden | inflation reduction act

EU Concerned About Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

EU Concerned About Biden's Inflation Reduction Act
U.S. President Joe Biden (Getty)

Monday, 07 November 2022 09:00 AM EST

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday that the United States' new Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) law was a major threat to European companies and that the EU had to stand firm against it.

"We must clearly tell our U.S. partners that it is a major problem for us. It is not acceptable. It could create a major shock on European industry," Le Maire told BFM TV.

European industries fear that the bill, which gives tax credit for each eligible component produced in a U.S. factory, would take away potential investment from the continent.

The IRA, which was signed into law in August, also provides a tax credit of 30% of the cost of new or upgraded factories that build renewable energy components.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday that the United States' new Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) law was a major threat to European companies and that the EU had to stand firm against it. "We must clearly tell our U.S. partners that it is a major problem for...
eu, biden, inflation reduction act
125
2022-00-07
Monday, 07 November 2022 09:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved