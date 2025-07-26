Fmr Epstein Attorney to Newsmax: Conspiracy Theorists Will Never Be Satisfied

The Department of Justice and the FBI announced earlier in the month there was never any specific “client list” of the late, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and confirmed he did die by suicide. Mixed signals from conservative influencers and inconsistent promises from government officials have only added to the speculation that the Epstein case will never reach closure. David Schoen, the former attorney of Epstein, told Newsmax on Saturday that regardless of what is eventually released, “nobody is going to be satisfied.”

“The conspiracy theorists, I hate to say ... are never going to be satisfied. If you produce something, they'll say, 'Well, there must be something more. They're holding back.' And on the left. They don't care about the issues. They simply want to sow dissension, by the way, they ought to be careful. They may rue the day that they got any documents, because if there ever were such a list, they'd come up with a lot more of their friends on it than [President] Donald Trump's friends,” Schoen said during an appearance on “Saturday Agenda.”

Schoen, who was Epstein's attorney for only nine days before Epstein died, said there was never any “such list” of individuals that Epstein may have been blackmailing in compromising positions. “And these so-called stories are non-stories. For The Wall Street Journal or any other paper to run a piece that Pam Bondi told President Trump that his name appears — that's not news. There have been documents out there for years. President Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, like many people with Jeffrey Epstein, had a friendship a long time ago, decades before any of this information came out. President Trump, unlike many of the other wealthy and powerful people, cut off his friendship with him for reasons that he felt were appropriate,” he added.

