Eric Trump: CFO Charges Are 'Political Vendetta'

Eric Trump on Thursday accused prosecutors of running a "political vendetta" against his father, former President Donald Trump, in its pursuit of tax fraud charges against Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg.

Eric Trump, who is executive vice president of the family business, told DailyMail.com it has taken the Manhattan's district attorney five years, millions of documents and hundreds of subpoenas to find issues with a corporate car and apartment used by an employee. In the end, the probe has cost millions of dollars, but could result in only tens of thousands of dollars in back taxes.

Weisselberg pleaded not guilty to charges that he failed to pay taxes on $1.76 million in perks since 2005 on a company car, apartment and school fees for his grandchildren.

"It is an absolute abuse of power and a political vendetta," Eric Trump said. "They are petrified my father will run again in 2024.

"After five years, hundreds of subpoenas, three and a half million pages of documents, and dozens of witnesses, this is what they have?" he asked.

Trump said the company had nothing to hide and cooperated with the investigation.

Charges are rarely brought, experts told DailyMail.com, adding that prosecutors likely are hoping Weisselberg will "flip" on his boss. That is seen by many as unlikely, as he has been treated as one of the family since he first began work for Fred Trump in 1973 and has always been a loyal employee.

"Any taxpayer should be infuriated by this political witch hunt, especially as young girls are getting shot in the middle of Times Square and as people are fleeing New York state in record numbers," Eric Trump said. A 4-year-old was shot in the leg in Times Square in May. "These people are cruel, and this will expose them for who they truly are."

The indictment, which was also against The Trump Organization, could undermine The Trump Organization's relationships with banks and business partners, Reuters reported.

"The political Witch Hunt by the Radical Left Democrats, with New York now taking over the assignment, continues," Donald Trump said in a statement. "It is dividing our Country like never before!"

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. began his still-ongoing investigation nearly three years ago and has been working in recent months with the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Both are Democrats, and attended Thursday's arraignment in Manhattan criminal court.

Weisselberg, 73, wore handcuffs as he was led to the courtroom. He was released without bail and driven away in a black SUV, with an onlooker shouting: "You're going to prison."

Alan Futerfas, a lawyer for The Trump Organization, told reporters after the arraignment that the company was "very optimistic" the indictment would not significantly hurt its business.

"If the name of this company was something else, I don't think these charges would have been brought," he said.

In a separate statement, The Trump Organization said prosecutors were using Weisselberg as "a pawn in a scorched earth attempt to harm the former president."

It also called Vance's case one that neither the Internal Revenue Service nor any other district attorney would ever bring.

"This is not justice; this is politics," the company said.

The Trump Organization could face fines and other penalties if convicted.

Before entering the White House in January 2017, Trump put his company into a trust overseen by his adult sons Donald Jr. and Eric, as well as Weisselberg. It is unclear what role Trump now has at the company.

Reuters contributed to this report.