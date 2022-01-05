×
Rep. Swalwell Latest Democrat Seen Maskless in Florida

Rep. Swalwell Latest Democrat Seen Maskless in Florida
Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., listens as U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Harry Dunn testifies at the House select committee hearing on July 27, 2021, about the Jan. 6 attack. (Andrew Harnik, AP-Pool)

By    |   Wednesday, 05 January 2022 09:14 PM

Rep. Eric Swalwell of California is the latest Democratic member of Congress to be spotted maskless in Florida.

Just last week, Swalwell proclaimed that Republicans were responsible for prolonging the pandemic.

The photos, originally published in the Daily Mail, show a maskless Swalwell lounging in a Miami Beach hotel holding his infant son and conversing with a friend.

In a tweet on New Year's Eve, Swalwell wrote: "As we end 2021, mired in a deadly pandemic, you should know who has prolonged it. THESE GUYS. Republican liars. Your vacation canceled. Your kids back to virtual learning. And back to masks everywhere. For blame look no farther than #TheseGuys." The tweet was in response to another tweet from the House Judiciary GOP, which read, "if the booster shots work, why don't they work?"

Before Swalwell, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was seen not wearing a mask in a Miami bar, according to Fox News.

In response to the congresswoman's venture south, members of Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' political team sent out a jesting tweet, writing, "Welcome to Florida, AOC! We hope you're enjoying a taste of freedom here in the Sunshine State thanks to @RonDeSantisFL's leadership."

Rep. Eric Swalwell of California is the latest Democratic member of Congress to be spotted maskless in Florida. Just last week, Swalwell proclaimed that Republicans were responsible for prolonging the pandemic.
Wednesday, 05 January 2022 09:14 PM
