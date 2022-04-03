×
Schumer's Team Admits Garcetti Lacks Votes as India Ambassador

Schumer's Team Admits Garcetti Lacks Votes as India Ambassador
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty)

Sunday, 03 April 2022 08:12 PM

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's team has discreetly acknowledged that Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti currently lacks the 50 caucus votes needed to be confirmed as the ambassador to India, Axios reported.

The comments from Schumer's office, delivered Wednesday through his legislative director, affirm that Garcetti, who was nominated eight months ago, is unlikely to receive a Senate floor vote anytime soon.

And the apprehension from members of Congress may force President Joe Biden to pull his nomination of Garcetti from serving as envoy to the world's largest democracy.

The apprehension is marked by concern among members of Congress to appoint Garcetti, who has been accused of ignoring accusations of sexual harassment against one of his advisors, as an envoy to India, a country that shares common trade with Russia.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's team has discreetly acknowledging that Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti currently lacks the 50 caucus votes needed to be confirmed as the ambassador to India, Axios reported.
131
Sunday, 03 April 2022 08:12 PM
