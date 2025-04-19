NYC Mayor Adams' Admin Joins Suit Against Trump Admin

The transportation department in New York City Mayor Eric Adams' administration is joining a lawsuit alongside the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to contest the Trump administration's move to block congestion pricing.

MTA filed the lawsuit in February, and New York City's Department of Transportation joined the suit Friday, a spokesperson told Politico.

"In case there were any doubts, MTA, State and City reaffirmed in a court filing that congestion pricing is here to stay and that the arguments [Transportation] Secretary [Sean] Duffy made trying to stop it have zero merit," the MTA's chief of policy and external relations, John J. McCarthy, said in a statement.

In February, President Donald Trump told the New York Post he would instruct the Department of Transportation to withhold "millions of dollars in funding" to New York's transportation sector as an effort to "kill" congestion pricing in Manhattan. At the time, Adams instructed his staff to "stop complaining about President Trump and move on because he was elected," The City reported.

Adams himself found solace in Trump after breaking ranks with the Biden administration on its open immigration policy last year.

Two weeks ago, Duffy toured a New York subway with Adams.

"I want the MTA to function really well," Duffy said at the time, referring to the crime in the underground tunnels, according to Politico. "That's why the mayor and I are here together to partner up and figure out how we can work together to improve the ridership for those who take the subway."