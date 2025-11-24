Swalwell Pushes Phone Voting in Calif. Governor Bid

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., is touting vote by phone as a signature proposal in his run for California governor.

Swalwell, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, floated the proposal in a weekend CNN interview, coming just days after he jumped into the already crowded Democrat contest to replace term-limited Gov. Gavin Newsom next year.

"If we can do our taxes, make our healthcare appointments, you know, essentially do your banking online, you should be able to vote by phone, "Swalwell said, the Washington Examiner reported.

"Make it safe. Make it secure, but it's actually already happening all over the United States."

A handful of jurisdictions have tested limited forms of mobile- or phone-based voting, mainly for military and overseas voters.

Pilot programs have been tested in states such as West Virginia, Utah, Colorado, and parts of Alaska, but no state offers full vote-by-phone elections due to security, reliability, and auditing concerns.

"I want us to max out democracy. Also, as it relates to democracy, if you wait in line for 30 minutes or more — if you do want to vote in person — I think you should fine every county for every minute that a person has to wait longer," Swalwell told CNN on Saturday.

Swalwell announced his candidacy on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Thursday night.

The lineup of Democrats vying to replace Newsom includes state schools chief Tony Thurmond, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, former Controller Betty Yee, former Rep. Katie Porter, former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, former Assemblymember Ian Calderon, businessman Tom Steyer, and executive Stephen Cloobeck.

Republican candidates include Steve Hilton and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco. Los Angeles developer Rick Caruso is weighing a bid as well.

A Republican has not won statewide office in California since 2006, when then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger won reelection.

Trump has repeatedly mocked Swalwell over the years, calling him "lightweight," and "total loser." Trump has blasted his intelligence, ridiculed his failed presidential bid, and used the China-spy scandal to portray him as compromised — often dismissing him as irrelevant and desperate for attention.

Swalwell launched a bid for president in April 2019, dropping out three months later.