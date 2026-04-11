Swalwell: 'Allegations Are Flat False,' Apologizes to Wife Amid Political Fallout

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., is forcefully denying sexual misconduct allegations while apologizing to his family for what he described as past “mistakes in judgment,” as scrutiny intensifies during his run for California governor.

“Hear it directly from me. These allegations are flat false. And I will fight them,” Swalwell posted on X late Friday night.

He reiterated the denial in stronger terms, saying: “These allegations of sexual assault are flat false. They are absolutely false. They did not happen. They have never happened. And I will fight them with everything I have.”

At the same time, the congressman acknowledged personal shortcomings unrelated to the allegations, issuing a direct apology to his wife, Brittany Watts.

The father of three said he has made “mistakes in judgment in my past,” adding, “But those mistakes are between me and my wife, and to her I apologize deeply for putting her in this position.”

He also said, “I do not suggest to you in any way that I’m perfect or that I’m a saint.”

Swalwell pointed to his record in public service, noting, “For over 20 years, I have served the public as a city councilman, as a member of Congress, and as a prosecutor who went to court on behalf of victims, particularly on behalf of sexual assault victims. That’s who I am and have always been.”

The allegations, which Swalwell has categorically denied, have prompted calls from some high-profile Democrats for him to drop out of the crowded California gubernatorial race. However, few have called for his resignation from Congress.

Notably, one of his rivals in the race for the Democratic nomination in California, former Rep. Katie Porter, did call for him to step down from Congress, posting on X, “Eric Swalwell should resign from Congress and end his campaign for public office.

"That is a first and necessary step toward justice because it limits the ability for further harm. I stand with these women as they seek justice," she added.

The controversy is unfolding against the backdrop of California’s “top-two” primary system, where all candidates compete on a single ballot regardless of party, and the two highest vote-getters advance to the general election.

With a large number of Democratic candidates splitting the vote, some analysts warn the dynamic could open the door for two Republicans to emerge as the finalists, raising the stakes for Democrats as the race continues.