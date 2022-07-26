Emerson Poll: Eric Schmitt Leads Missouri GOP Senate Primary by 14 Points

A late surge has pushed Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt into the role of heavy favorite before Tuesday's GOP Senate primary, according to the final Emerson College Poll results.

Schmitt has gained 13 points since June's poll and now leads the field with 39% support among likely voters, a 14-point edge on Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo., and a 21-point lead on former Missouri GOP Gov. Eric Greitens, who has lost 10 points after leading the race in June's poll.

The full results with the undecideds forced to make a selection:

Schmitt 39%. Hartzler 25%. Greitens 18%. Rep. Billy Long, R-Mo., 7%. Mark McCloskey 5%. State Sen. Dave Schatz 3%. Someone else 3%.

Former President Donald Trump has not made an endorsement in the race, and notably McCloskey once spoke at Trump's 2020 Republican National Convention.

"Heading into the Aug. 2 primary, 17% of voters are still undecided," Emerson College Polling Executive Director Spencer Kimball wrote in a statement. "Thirty-eight percent of these voters are more likely to support a candidate if endorsed by former President Trump, which could allow Schmitt to secure his lead or provide a last-minute game changer for Greitens if Trump were to get involved in the race."

The results when "very likely voters" were permitted to remain undecided:

Schmitt 33%. Hartzler 21%. Greitens 16%. Long 5%. McCloskey 4%. Schatz 2%. Someone else 2%. Undecided 17%.

Trudy Busch Valentine (39%) leads Lucas Kunce (35%) in the Democrat primary race, while 22% are undecided.

The final primary vote is Tuesday, Aug. 2.

The Emerson College/The Hill polled 1,000 very likely Republican primary voters and 1,000 very likely Democrat primary voters in Missouri from July 21-23, with a margin of error plus or minus 3 percentage points.