Sen. Schmitt Lauds Confirmation of Lanahan as Judge

By    |   Tuesday, 09 September 2025 04:33 PM EDT

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., on Tuesday released a statement applauding the confirmation of Maria Lanahan to serve as judge for the Eastern District of the "Show Me State."

The Senate voted 52-45, with three members not voting, to confirm Lanahan, the principal deputy solicitor general of Missouri, to confirm her nomination to serve on the federal bench.

Lanahan has come under fire from progressive groups, including Reproductive Freedom for All, for her defense of anti-abortion measures such as a proposal to end Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood in Missouri and her comments about mifepristone.

No Democrats voted to confirm her. 

"Maria Lanahan is an experienced attorney of the highest intellectual and moral quality who will make a fantastic judge for years to come," said Schmitt in a statement.

He went on to note that he worked closely with Lanahan during his time as Missouri attorney general and "was deeply impressed by her work, wealth of knowledge, and tireless devotion to the Constitution and the rule of law."

Schmitt said, "Thank you, President Trump, for prioritizing Missouri's judicial bench and nominating excellent candidates to serve! I'm glad to see my colleagues in the Senate swiftly confirm all four of President Trump's nominees for the Eastern District of Missouri."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


