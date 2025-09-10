WATCH TV LIVE

Sen. Schmitt Mourns Charlie Kirk's Death

By    |   Wednesday, 10 September 2025 06:22 PM EDT

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., issued a statement Wednesday after the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, calling him a patriot, a friend, and a voice who inspired millions of young Americans.

The conservative movement was rocked on Wednesday after the death of Charlie Kirk, the co-founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, who was shot during an event in Utah. 

Schmitt, who was a guest last week on "The Charlie Kirk Show," described Kirk as more than just a political figure.

"Charlie Kirk was a young father, a husband, a devoted Christian, and an inspiration for young conservatives across America. He was a happy warrior who dedicated his life to fighting for our country,"  Schmitt said in a press release.

"He was an incredible friend — not just to me, but to so many of us. He touched the lives of millions. I’m heartbroken — for Charlie, for his family and loved ones, and for our country.

"He was a patriot in the fullest sense of the term. There are times when words fail — and all we can do is pray. Now is one of those times. Pray for Charlie. Pray for his family. Pray for our country."

Kirk, 31, co-founded Turning Point USA at just 18, building it into the most influential conservative youth organization in the nation. Under his leadership, it expanded to thousands of campuses and gained national attention for its advocacy of free-market values, limited government, and traditional American ideals.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


