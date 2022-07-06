Senate Candidate Greitens Puts Out Another Gun Spot, Gets Called Out by Former Friend

Senate candidate Eric Greitens put out another ad featuring a gun on Wednesday, two days after the Independence Day parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.

The Missouri Republican sparked outrage with a similar ad last month, in which Greitens says, "Today, we’re going RINO hunting," using the acronym to reference Republicans in name only.

"Join the MAGA crew, get a RINO hunting permit," the Senate hopeful says, as he and a group of armed men force their way into an empty house. "There's no bagging limit, no tagging limit, and it doesn't expire until we save our country."

In the latest ad, Greitens says he isn't a "career politician" and will "take aim at politics as usual," as he steps out of a truck.

"Because I fought for you, they came after me," Greitens then says in the ad, referring to allegations of sexual harassment and campaign finance violations that led to him resigning in disgrace as Missouri’s governor in 2017.

"But we're back — wiser, stronger, still fighting. But this time, we are coming with an army," he continues. "We will not stop until we take our country back and Make America Great Again."

Greitens is seeking a political comeback in his bid to replace retiring Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

Ken Harbaugh, who claims to have known Greitens for 30 years, shared a video on Twitter speaking out about his recent political conduct and calling on the Senate candidate to drop out.

"I have known @EricGreitens for 30 years," Harbaugh captioned his video. "He is a broken man who will do anything, including inciting violence, to regain power. He's not the same person whose weddings I went to. Eric, drop out. Try to repair the damage you have done, to your family, your country and yourself."

In the video, the Navy veteran recalls taking out a loan to make a $5,000 donation to Greitens' first gubernatorial campaign and said that his mother also donated.

"Things have not gone as I expected," he said. "Eric, I want you to know that there are worse things in life than running for office honorably and losing. Trust me, I've done that."

Harbaugh ran unsuccessfully for a House seat in Ohio's 7th Congressional District in 2018, according to Ballotpedia.

"What you're doing now is not honorable and it is not a reflection of the Eric I knew," he said.

"Your call to hunt down Republicans who disagree with you?" Harbaugh continued. "That's my mom, Eric. Just because she doesn't think the election was stolen — and, let's be honest, you don't either — that's not a reason to threaten her.

"She was one of the few people to reach out when you were forced to resign as governor," he added. "She wrote to you about grace and redemption. She reminded you that even the greatest sins — those against one's own family — can be forgiven."