Poll: Greitens in First Place for Missouri GOP Senate Primary

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is out in front among the Republicans attempting to capture the party's nomination to succeed retiring Sen. Roy Blunt, according to a new poll released on Wednesday by The Hill and Emerson College.

Greitens was in first place with 26% backing, ahead of Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt at 20% and Rep. Vicky Hartzler at 16%. No other candidate had double-digit support, although 27% said they are undecided about who to vote for in the Aug. 2 primary.

Another poll from KMOV-TV and Survey USA last month also showed Greitens with the lead, a 9-point advantage over Schmitt.

Greitens, who resigned as governor in 2018 following allegations that he sexually assaulted and blackmailed his hairstylist, remains a controversial figure within the GOP, as Senate Republican leaders have privately stated their concern that he could endanger the party's chances of keeping Blunt's Senate seat if he wins the nomination.

Other results from the poll:

49% of likely Republican primary voters say they would be more likely to support a candidate with an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, who has not yet given his backing to anyone in the race.

41% say his endorsement would make no difference in deciding which candidate to back.

While 55% of respondents say they will support their preferred candidate, 45% say there's still a chance they could vote for someone else other than their current choice.

Schmitt has the highest favorability rating in the poll at 56%, while only 20% have an unfavorable view.

50% have a favorable opinion of Greitens, while 35% have an unfavorable view.

Hartzler has a favorable rating of 38%, while 26% have an unfavorable opinion of her

The Emerson College-The Hill poll was conducted from June 2-5 among 1,000 likely GOP primary voters in Missouri and has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.